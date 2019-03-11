Navy spares more time for turtle conservation

Nearly all species of turtle that were once found in abundance in oceans around the world are classified as endangered sea animals in recent times. As such, Sri Lanka Navy too spares more time to indulge its passion for turtle conservation. Under the able guidance of Commander of the Navy and Steering Committee Head of Marine and Eco Friendly Projects, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, Sri Lanka Navy has initiated a number of turtle conservation projects in order to release these endangered species back to the ocean, after they hatch out.

Sri Lanka Navy has launched several conservation projects in all beach areas which are frequented by sea turtles to lay their eggs. Accordingly, the Navy has successfully released 5,700 baby turtles into the ocean over the last two years, upon successful hatching. These projects are being conducted in an organized manner with the support of dedicated teams of naval personnel trained for the particular task. Meanwhile, the turtle conservation project conducted in the Southeastern Naval Command has successfully released 250 hatchlings into the ocean on 09th and 10th March.

Having realized the importance of the conservation of aquatic ecosystems and its resources, the Navy is playing a pivotal role in performing aforesaid tasks, utilizing its skilled manpower geared up spiritedly for the preservation of ocean’s resources.