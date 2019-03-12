Strive to understand the Dhamma - Anunayake Thera

Although there are statues of the Buddha in various places in the country, the question remains as to whether Buddhists make proper use of them. The Buddha was blessed with an attractive figure due to the perfection practised by him through Samsara and Buddhists should strive to understand it and attain moral and spiritual development, Most Ven. Wendaruwe Sri Upali Anunayake Thera of the Asigirya Chapter said.

The Anunayake Thera was speaking at a daham hamuwa at the historic Purana Divurum Bodhimalu Viharaya in Ampitiya, to mark the unveiling of a 12-cubit gilded Buddha statue similar to the Aukana Buddha statue, recently.

Most Ven. Napana Pemasiri Mahanayake Thera of the Sri Lanka Ramanne Maha Nikaya and Most Ven. Wendaruwe Upali Thera unveiled the Buddha statue, while President Maithripala Sirisena unveiled the memorial plaque. The daham hamuwa was held under the patronage of President Sirisena.

The Buddha statue was erected under a programme funded by Manulath Nandana, a young businessman in Polonnaruwa and chairman of the Foundation for Building a Righteous Society.The Anunayake Thera said since a person who understands the Dhamma understands the Buddha, Buddhists should always strive to understand the Dhamma.

The Anunayake Thera said Buddha statues have been modelled on various styles during various epochs. There was Hindu influence in the design of the Buddha statues during the Polonnaruwa period.Viharadhipati Ven. Kolabisse Tilakasiri Thera and NCP Governor Sarath Ekanayake also spoke.Parliamentarians S.B. Dissanayake and Dilum Amunugama were also present on the occasion.