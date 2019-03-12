UK health care manufacturing facility in Bandaragama

Flexicare Lanka (Pvt) Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of Flexicare Group, UK yesterday launched the construction of a state-of-the art modern manufacturing facility in Bandaragama with an investment of over USD 10 million which is a Board of Investment of Sri Lanka approved project.Flexicare Group UK Managing Director, Hash Poormand together with Ministers Dr. Rajitha Senarathne and Ravi Karunanayake were present at the groundbreaking ceremony of the project.

This will be the first time that a fully-fledged facility is to be established for medical consumables and devices with a view to export a significant amount of the products manufactured in Sri Lanka. It is envisaged that over 90% of the production will be exported bringing in significant foreign exchange to the country, providing employment to 600 employees during full commercialization of the manufacturing site. The local distribution of the products will be managed through their exclusive distributor, Technomedics International Pvt Ltd.

Year 2019 also marks the 30th anniversary for Flexicare,under the same leadership. Leadership with a vision that sought to take a medical device manufacturing company in the heart of the UK, and turn it into an internationally recognised, Innovator, Designer, Manufacturer and Supplier of Medical Devices, with 12 subsidiaries around the world, and active in over 110 countries.

Flexicare has offices across Europe, the Middle East, India, Far East, USA and Australia and can respond to customers’ needs, providing a fast and efficient service.With over 30 years of experience in the design, development and manufacture of medical devices, Flexicare has developed a world class reputation. Flexicare is a leading UK manufacturer of medical devices. Backed by over 30 years of experience in design and development, supported by a modern manufacturing facility, Flexicare has built a world class reputation for the supply of medical devices.

“Our vision today is no different than what it was when we started in 1989. To become the preferred and most trusted healthcare manufacturer for products that enhances patient care. Pioneering and leading the way in airway and respiratory management,” Fexicare MD, Poormand said.

“We strongly feel that the project will significantly contribute to the growth of the national economy and help towards the achievement of the government’s long term goals relating to ‘Vision 2025’ for the development of the healthcare sector,” he added.