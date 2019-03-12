Machine for Plastic Recycling established in N C Naval Command

As a sustainable solution to waste and its struggle with a garbage disposal system, the Marine Conservation and Monitoring Unit of Sri Lanka Navy introduced a new methodology for plastic recycling, in the last year.

Accordingly, a Pre Treatment machine for Plastic Recycling was declared opened at SLNS Gajaba in the North Central Naval Command with the financial assistance of Eco Spindle (Pvt) Ltd., on last 7th February. The waste plastic substances collected all over the command are pretreated for recycling by this machine and provided them to recycling entrepreneurs.

Further, one day workshop on the operating system of this machine was conducted by Eco Spindle (Pvt) Ltd. and it was attended by a group of senior sailors attached to naval establishments in North Central Naval Command.