‘So Sri Lanka’ takes global media by storm at ITB

Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) consolidated its So Sri Lanka’ brand idea at the 52nd ITB in Berlin by rolling out the next phase of its strategic brand identity.SLTPB presented a captivating documentary film to the global media at the ITB press conference held on 7th of March as the digital film launched across the UK, Germany, France, India and China supported by an innovative, well executed, digitally led PR strategy.

Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Christian Religious Affairs, John Amaratunga [AO1] said “Based on qualitative research findings on inbound tourists for the last three years, the most endearing feature of Sri Lanka as a destination brand is its authenticity”.

SLTPB Chairman, Kishu Gomes, added: “Sri Lanka tourism has a vision to become the preferred destination brand of choice among global travellers. We are developing a strategically powerful amplifier brand that will support a very aggressive and ambitious marketing agenda”. “The brand ‘So Sri Lanka’ is focused on elevating Sri Lanka’s destination brand to include all its diverse offerings and unique attribute.

‘So Sri Lanka’ is an expression that is easy to use by locals and travellers of diverse origins, be it a first time traveler from China or the 4th time return guest from the UK, a couple from India looking for a destination wedding, a family from Germany or a French millennial,” explained CEO, J Walter Thompson, Alyna Haji Omar.

“The objective of the brand ‘So Sri Lanka’ is to inspire us to proudly own our finer qualities while at the same time be open enough to continuously work on improvements,”

As part the Sri Lanka Pavilion at ITB 2019 of the branding, Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau unveiled a unique documentary film which depicts Sri Lanka through its natural wonders. An award-winning team of nature documentary filmmakers were behind the exciting new project – a first-of-its-kind film capturing the island from the perspective of its rich and diverse wildlife.

In addition the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) commissioned the film to bring to life its new branding – ‘So Sri Lanka’ – which encapsulates the fact that Sri Lanka is more than just a destination, it’s a feeling.

The Sri Lankan Pavilion was opened by Minister of Tourism Development, Wildlife and Christian Religious Affairs, John Amaratunga along with Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Germany, Karunasena Hettiarachchi, Chairman, Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, Kishu Gomes, Honorary Consul, Nihal Samarasinghe and other senior officials of the tourism industry of Sri Lanka.

Ambassador Hettiarachchi highlighted the increase in German tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka and thanked everyone for their continued support in promoting Sri Lanka in Germany.

This year’s edition of ITB saw more than 180 countries showcase their offerings at this mega event attracting over 114,000 trade visitors.