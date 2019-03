The retail prices of fuel has been revised with effect from last night, Finance Ministry in a statement said. Accordingly, the price of fuel were increased as follows. Petrol (92 Octane) will be increased by Rs.3 to Rs. 132 per litre, Petrol (95 Octane) will be increased by Rs. 7 to Rs. 159 per litre, Auto Diesel by Rs. 1 to 104 while Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 8 to Rs.134 per litre.