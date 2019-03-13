Revised vehicle taxes only on LCs opened after March 6

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera says that the taxes on import of motor vehicles proposed by the 2019 Budget will be implemented only on letters of credit (LCs) opened after March 06, 2019.Responding to a question regarding the date of imposition of the luxury tax, during a press briefing in Colombo today (13), the minister said that the vehicle taxes introduced in the budget will only apply to LCs opened on March 06 or after.

He stated that various rumours are being spread claiming that the taxes will also be imposed on LCs opened before that date, but pointed out that this is not true.He said it came into effect from midnight on the date on which the budget was presented to the Parliament and that it will not affect any LCs opened before that date.

He also spoke on the primary changes on vehicle taxes with the imposition of a luxury tax on very high-end vehicles. “By high-end we have defined it as CIF import value of above Rs 3.5 million,” he said.He said that in 2018 there was an influx of vehicles into the economy resulting on pressures on the exchange rate as well. In response the Central Bank announced a 200% cash margin for LCs in September 28 to restrict vehicle imports.