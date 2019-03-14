Government declared a week named “Thripitakabhivandana week”

The government has declared a week named “Thripitakabhivandana week” from March 16 to 23 in view of the declaration of Theravada Thripitaka as a World Heritage.The national ceremony to submit the request letter to the UNESCO representatives seeking the World Heritage recognition to the Tripitakaya will be held on a grand scale at the Dalada Maligawa premises on March 23, 2019, Secretary to the President Udaya R. Senaviratne said.

Addressing the media yesterday at theDepartment of Government Information Secretary to the Presidenta said that the Presidential Secretariat in collaboration with Cultural Affairs Ministry, Buddha Shasana Ministry and other Ministries has organized several island wide religious programmes in line with this initiative.

According to that measures have been taken to conduct ‘Shabda Pooja’, ‘Pindapatha Dana’, religious activities in schools and Dhamma Schools and some other religious programmes with the assistance of media institutions, private and public sector institutions.

Measures have also been taken to exhibit the sacred relics of Lord Buddha in five temples in Hambantota, Polonnaruwa, Ampara, Kurunegala and Rathnapura districts.