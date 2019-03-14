Government declared a week named “Thripitakabhivandana week”

Addressing the media yesterday at theDepartment of Government Information Secretary to the Presidenta said that the Presidential Secretariat in collaboration with Cultural Affairs Ministry, Buddha Shasana Ministry and other Ministries has organized several island wide religious programmes in line with this initiative.
According to that measures have been taken to conduct ‘Shabda Pooja’, ‘Pindapatha Dana’, religious activities in schools and Dhamma Schools and some other religious programmes with the assistance of media institutions, private and public sector institutions.
Measures have also been taken to exhibit the sacred relics of Lord Buddha in five temples in Hambantota, Polonnaruwa, Ampara, Kurunegala and Rathnapura districts.