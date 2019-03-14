DMT opens even on Saturdays

Accordingly services relating to driving licences such as renewing driving licences, applying for driving licences, reciving and handing over driving licences can be obtained from Verahera on Saturdays. has instructed improve productivity.
Parallel to this service, the NTMI head office in Nugegoda and Verahera office will also be functioning on Saturdays from tomorrow. Medical certificates needed for obtaining driving licences will be issued from these offices as any other working day from Friday.
-