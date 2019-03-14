DMT opens even on Saturdays

The Department of Motor Traffic and the National Transport Medical Institute will function on Saturdays aiming to in line with the mechanism carried out to provide more productive service to clients. The service will be availbale with effect from Friday.On the instruction of Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Arjuna Ranthunga many measures are being taken to streamline the service rendered to people. Under the first phase DMT Verahera office will open on Saturdays.

Accordingly services relating to driving licences such as renewing driving licences, applying for driving licences, reciving and handing over driving licences can be obtained from Verahera on Saturdays. has instructed improve productivity.

Parallel to this service, the NTMI head office in Nugegoda and Verahera office will also be functioning on Saturdays from tomorrow. Medical certificates needed for obtaining driving licences will be issued from these offices as any other working day from Friday.

