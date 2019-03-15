PM to inaugurate 200 road development projects

Two hundred new road development projects that cost Rs.30 billion islandwide will begin work on March 17 by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.Work on two road development projects under the project named “Ran Mawatha” will be initiated in Mawanella in Kegalle and Kochchikade in Negombo by the Prime Minister.Under this programme, the government expects to improve infrastructure facilities to provide facilities to citizens. This is the first occasion that 200 road development projects will be vested in the public on a single day.