No Sri Lankans among Christchurch casualties

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that there were no Sri Lankan casualties in the mass shooting incidents which took place at mosques in Christchurch ahead of Friday prayers yesterday. A gunman who opened fire at random killed 49 people, in what has been described as a terrorist attack.Whilst condemning the brazen attack, Foreign ministry officials said that no Sri Lankan casualties were reported from the incident.

Four people were arrested by New Zealand Police, after they were alerted of a active shooter within the premises of the mosque where nearly 400 people had congregated for weekly Friday prayers.Unedited footage reportedly taken by the shooter himself shows the attack he unleashed on the devotees who were assembled in the mosque in time for prayers. Forty nine people were killed while 48 others were being treated at Christchurch hospital for gunshot injuries.

The Sri Lankan Consulate in Wellington and Sri Lankan High Commission in Canberra were monitoring developments, Foreign Ministry officials said on Friday. New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said four suspects, including a woman, were in custody.