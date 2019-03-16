Kenya to support Lanka’s agri development

The two leaders discussed various local and regional issues and agreed to support each other in the international sphere.President Maithripala Sirisena agreed with his Kenyan counterpart to extend Sri Lanka’s support and technical know-how to for Kenya’s plans for expanding its coconut cultivations.
President Sirisena drew President Kenyatta’s attention to Sri Lankans engaged in various jobs in Kenya in the apparel, hydro electricity, horticulture and motor engineering sectors and requested him to look into possibilities of further improving their facilities.The two leaders discussed strengthening their bilateral ties on a firm footing by sharing experiences.
