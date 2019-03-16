Kenya to support Lanka’s agri development

President Maithripala Sirisena planting a jak sapling at the World Agroforestry Centre in Nairobi yesterday. Picture by Sudath Silva.President Maithripala Sirisena and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday agreed to commit support for agriculture development of each other’s countries following their official bilateral meeting held at State House, Entebbe.

The two leaders discussed various local and regional issues and agreed to support each other in the international sphere.President Maithripala Sirisena agreed with his Kenyan counterpart to extend Sri Lanka’s support and technical know-how to for Kenya’s plans for expanding its coconut cultivations.

President Sirisena drew President Kenyatta’s attention to Sri Lankans engaged in various jobs in Kenya in the apparel, hydro electricity, horticulture and motor engineering sectors and requested him to look into possibilities of further improving their facilities.The two leaders discussed strengthening their bilateral ties on a firm footing by sharing experiences.

