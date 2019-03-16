President visits World Agroforestry Center in Nairobi

President Maithripala Sirisena, who is in Nairobi, Kenya to attend the UN Environment Assembly, yesterday visited the World Agroforestry Center (ICRAF) headquarters in Nairobi at the invitation of Director General of the center, Dr. Tony Simons.The Center carries out globally significant agroforestry research and provides specialized expertise for sustainable management, protection and regulation of natural forests and forest reserves.

Knowledge produced by ICRAF enables governments, development agencies and farmers to utilize the power of trees to make farming and livelihoods more environmentally, socially and economically sustainable at scales.The ICRAF is already providing assistance for the research in the agriculture sector in Sri Lanka and as a result of the President's visit, the center agreed to expand its assistance.

The Director-General introduced the details of the ICRAF' activities in agricultural research to the President and disclosed a number of matters in particular to Sri Lanka. Deputy Director General Dr. Ravi Prabhu, discussed ecosystem based adaptation measures for Sri Lanka.At the meeting, the President focused on the contribution of the ICRAF' research and technological knowledge that can be used for the development of Sri Lanka's agriculture sector and on broadening the coordination with the center in the future.

Headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, ICRAF operates six regional programs in Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and Latin America and conducts research in more than 30 other countries around the developing world.