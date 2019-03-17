PM to vest 200 road construction projects today

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Sunday will declare open and launch construction of 200 road and bridge building projects undertaken by the Highways and Road Development and Petroleum Resources Development Ministry with an investment of Rs. 3 billion.The projects under the "Ran Mawath" program would be vested in the public under the patronage of the Prime Minister on March 17 in Mawanella, Minister of Highways and Road Development and Petroleum Resources Development Kabir Hashim said.

The National Program is being implemented on a concept of Minister Kabir Hashim.At the inauguration ceremony to be held at 9.00 am in Mawanella town, Mawanella-Gampola road, Mawanella Rambukkana road and Aranayaka Horewela roads, which were developed under this project, will be commissioned.

According to the Minister Hashim, the Prime Minister would declare open the projects in Mawanella, Negombo and near Kochchikade Bridge, while the others would be opened simultaneously in other areas of the country