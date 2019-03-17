One day service for document registrations commences yesterday

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that the service of registering land documents in one day without payment will be given to the people fromyesterday .The Prime Minister made this comment while launching the Registrar Generals Department's first ever program to issue internationally recognized Birth Certificates and the one day service registration of lands at the Head Office of the Register General's office in Battaramulla yesterday..

One day service of registering movable and immovable property and issuing of a national Birth Certificate prepared according to international standards were commenced.The program was launched simultaneously at 36 regional offices of the Register General's office and the new service will be in operation from today onwards at island wide Land Registrar offices and Divisional Secretariats.

The objective of this is to bring the Registrar General's Department to the top of the list of priorities and to provide an efficient service to the people.The new system will prevent making false birth certificates. The birth, marriage and death certificates will be issued with new security features in Sinhala, Tamil and English languages. The question whether the parents are married or not has also been removed from the new birth certificate.

According to Register General Dr. N. C. Withanage, each child born after 12 midnight on 31st December 2018 would be issued with an internationally recognized birth certificate.At today's function, the Prime Minister also handed over the first deed under the new system and appointment letters to Notaries, Registrars and Documentation Assistants on the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, the Premier said they hope to digitalize all government departments during this year and are committed to create a digital economy in the next five years and to find new income avenues.Addressing the occasion Minister of Home Affairs Vajira Abeywardena said the Registrar General's Department earned 800 million rupees last year and the target this year is 8 billion rupees. He said that the aim is to enhance public service and to provide an efficient service with that funds.

He further said that as soon as a child is born an identity card number would be assigned and when he or she completes 15 years that number would be given.Ministers, people's representatives and government officials also participated in today's occasion.

Meanwhile, Minister Sagala Ratnayake launched the island wide program of the Registration Department at the Kotapola Land Registration office and the Program in Panadura was launched by the Deputy Minister Palitha Theverapperuma at the Panadura land registration office.