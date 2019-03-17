Color code for all sweets, biscuits from April 2

A Colour Code System (CCS) indicating sugar, fat and salt levels in packaged food would become mandatory on labels of all sweets including biscuits with effect from April 2, Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne said today.

Addressing a media conference at the Auditorium of the Department of Government Information this morning the Minister said that earlier, the colour codes introduced for soft or fizzy drinks would be imposed on all solid foods to further control the fast-spreading Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDS).

He said that the Health Ministry would direct all solid, semi-solid and fruit drink producers to display the sugar and salt content on the lid or cover or wrapper by way of a colour code for easy identification.