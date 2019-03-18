We have launched a digital economy - PM

Our government has taken steps to create new revenue from local and foreign sources through advancements in the digital economy, and today, we have taken the first step towards setting up the digital economy, said Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.He was speaking at the launch of the one-day service for registration of land deeds, at the Registrar General’s Office in Battaramulla on Saturday.

The event marks a new beginning in ensuring digitalised deeds of land and birth and death certificates for Sri Lankan citizens.The Prime Minister went onto say that the government is committed to providing an efficient service to the people and people will be in a position to obtain deeds and certificates within a few hours.

“You will be able to obtain certified copies of a deed or certificate without the intervention of a third party. This project enables the business community as well to conduct its business efficiently, the Prime Minister said.The digital system will resolve any difficulties that citizens and the business community experienced with postal delays, the Prime Minister said.

“Introducing computerisation of this section began with discussions in this regard in 2016 and I had advised the officers concerned to ensure we implement the new system by 2019. I am happy to note that we are able to move with confidence to a better and fruitful tomorrow,” he said.“The computerisation of many departments including the Income Tax Department has begun. We hope to implement computerisation before the end of the year,” the Premier said.

“We started to digitalise state institutions in 2002. We even brought in the necessary laws. But in 2004, we lost power. By 2015, the necessary work was not done. Therefore, we have taken steps to restart those activities. There should be focus on IT training for youth as well,” he said.“When the Registrar General’s Department was opened, all correspondence was done by hand and later, with typewriters. Afterwards, fax and photocopy machines and computers were introduced and gradually we have moved to the next level. We have dedicated ourselves to creating a digital economy in this country.”

By creating a digital economy in the next five years, we will bring new sources income for the country, he said.“When I was on an official tour of Andra Pradesh in India, the chief minister of that state showed me the administrative system of the region."

“The same successful administration system is needed here. “We tried to implement the same system in Sri Lanka. As we were unable to stay in power, we have not been able to implement it. Therefore, we have got these projects rolling now.” Internal and Home Affairs, Local Government, and Provincial Councils Minister Vajira Abeywardena, Minister Ravi Karunanayake, State Minister J. C. Alawathuwala, Lucky Jayawardena, and Parliamentarian Aravinda Kum