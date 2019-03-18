Health Science, a must for O/Ls from 2022

Health Science will be a compulsory subject for the G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination from 2022, Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said.Speaking at a press conference at the Government Information Department auditorium yesterday, he said all students will be required to obtain at least a simple pass (S) for Health Science from 2022 onwards. Education authorities have already agreed on this new rule. This step will be taken to ensure health awareness among the Sri Lankan public.

The highest tax should be imposed on gal arakku to protect the health of poor villagers. Any type of alcohol in any quantity is bad for health.It is good that the Finance Minister has increased the taxes on alcohol and tobacco, Minister Senaratne said.

He said the school canteen policy is now in being implemented in around 150 schools and this will be expanded to more schools in future. The PHIs will inspect schools. The list of foods that are allowed and not allowed for sale in school canteens has been issued.Steps will be taken soon to issue registration for all types of eateries in the country only if they meet the required health standards," he said.