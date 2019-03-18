Empowering women is government's top priority - Minister

Empowering women has become one of the main priorities for the government, Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera said addressing an event in Matara today.The Minister made this remark while distributing certificates to women who successfully completed the technical training program "Empowering women through technical training" in Matara and Moneragala districts.

At the program held in collaboration with Women's Affairs Ministry, National Authority on Road Safety & DPMC Limited, in Matara today, the Minister presented certificates and industrial equipment sets to 64 women who had completed training in repair of three wheelers.

Addressing the event, the Minister said that the idea that women cannot do mechanical work is an outdated opinion and the government has taken measures to assist the women who would like to receive training in these male-dominated areas.Furthermore, this government has taken measures to give additional concessions on interest of loans taken by women business entrepreneurs, he said.