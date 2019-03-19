Over 200 buildings for dhamma schools

Concurrent to Thripitakabhivandana Week operating with the objective of declaring the Thripitaka a world heritage on a concept of the President, the Housing and Construction Ministry has launched the Sisu Daham Sevana programme.Under the programme, 214 dhamma school buildings for the benefit of students perusing dhamma education under the shade of trees will be built.

Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs Minister Sajith Premadasa was speaking at a meeting at the Dammulla Sri Sudamma Dinna Viharaya in Beliatte, after laying the foundation stone for its dhamma school building on March 17.

Minister Premadasa said apart from this programme, steps would also be taken to build dhamma school buildings at 500 temples which face a dearth of resources. He said opponents only spoke of Buddhism for political mileage without doing any service towards dhamma school students who study under trees.

“The government, under the leadership of the President and the Prime Minister has initiated a special programme to develop dhamma school education by providing buildings and other facilities which students need, unlike past rulers who only paid lip service towards Buddhism. The President as a true patriot has mooted the concept of declarng the Thripitaka a world heritage,” he said.

Meanwhile, a press release issued by the Housing and Construction Ministry said the Central Cultural Fund would spend Rs. four million for each building and they would be completed within three months for vesting in the sasana.