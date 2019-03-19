SLT earns around Rs.4.4 bn profits today

If we do not keep up with modern technology, systems become redundant and as such Sri Lanka Telecom (SLT) had to re-invest as some of the investments made between 2012-2014 had not been fruitful. However, as a group Sri Lanka Telecom earns profits of around Rs. 4.4 billion even today. However, as we need to service our loans we need new initiatives. As such we have proposed to go for an IPO on Mobitel in the stock market and we have the ability to be a strong force in the Colombo Stock Exchange and we have the ability of venturing into new investments, Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports Minister Harin Fernando said.

Joining the Committee Stage debate winding up speech in Parliament yesterday, responding to speculations and allegations about the Google balloon, he said they had asked the TRC for a spectrum but unfortunately there was a big commotion about it. Further, the Google balloon did not crash but Google admitted it was successful but they had not been there when it landed. However, some of our media institutions felt that it was unsuccessful.

Responding to MP Tharaka Balasooriya who asked what the purpose was there in sending this Google balloon when there were so many transmission towers already in the country, Minister Harin Fernando said Google is a world renowned company and they wanted to do this experiment. “However, we did not intend to provide Wi-Fi facilities through this balloon. It is a wrong notion. The purpose was to determine if we had 4G technology in every space within Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka did not spend a cent for this and Google handled all the expenses. All we wanted was to do this experiment in Sri Lanka and gain some recognition for this tiny island.”

He added that there are those who question me regarding our digitalisation drive, “But I must say that 334 Predeshiya Sabhas now have fibre optic technology. We gave the contract to Telecom and they called for tenders and gave the contract to other companies. Whatever decision was made by the Board they will go on a tender process, he said.

By this measure there is no need to bring the Divisional Secretaries and other officers to Colombo. Instead through this technology they could be connected through video conferencing. However, I am saddened that there is a lot of opposition and obstructions when we try to do these modernisation,” he noted.