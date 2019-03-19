Two Landmark Investment projects in South of Sri Lanka

Two Landmark Investment projects will commence laying of foundation at Mirijjawila Export Processing Zone in Hambantota on 24 th March 2019. The total investment of these projects would be around US $ 4 Billion which is the highest ever Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) record in the country.

The highest FDI was recorded as US$ 2.3 Billion in the year 2018. A large number of direct and indirect employment opportunities will be generated through these two significant projects.

Green Field Oil Refinery

A New Oil Refinery complex will be set up after a number of decades in the country. This is a 100% Foreign investment from Singapore and the Sultanate of Oman Ministry of Oil and Gass. The total investment of this project is US$ 3,850 Mn. Allocated land extent for this project 200 acres.

Cement Grinding and Blending Plant

This is a join venture investment between Sri Lanka and UAE. Ceylon Steel Corporation and Onyx Group of Companies , United Arab Emirates are the main investors and the total investment of the project would be US$ 100Mn. The company is targeting at the local construction industry and the entire project will be completed within 5 years

The Mirijjawila Industrial Park spanning over 8.7 ha (25 acres) was established in 1999, by the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka, with several industries in active operation and over 1200 employees since its inception. In 2012, the Industrial Park was declared as a licensed zone to establish an Export Processing Zone under the provisions of the BOI Act No 4 of 1978, with an expanded area of 218 ha (565 acres).

The BOI has undertaken operation and maintenance of the EPZ providing all internal infrastructure facilities such as roads, water supply, electricity, waste water treatment, waste disposal, storm water disposal etc. necessary for the smooth functioning of the export oriented and other industries.

The Mirijjawila EPZ will focus on industries based on fuel oil, raw material, chemicals and byproduct and other finished product industries in order to minimize the water consumption adapting to the prevailing environment conditions.

Spanning over 565 acres in total, the Mirijjawila Export Processing Zone consists of industrial blocks spread across in 338 acres with 309 acres already occupied by industries in commercial operation. This includes a 200 acre tank farm project and a 62.5 acre cement grinding and blending plant with an envisaged investment of USD 4000 Mn,

Located in close proximity to the Hambantota seaport, Mattala International Airport, Magam Ruhunupura International Convention Centre, Oil refinery and the extension of the new railway line, the Mirijjawila EPZ is expected to supplement and realize the country’s vision of becoming an economic, trade as well as a logistic hub in the region. Attracting investment creating job opportunities leading to an enhanced socio- economic status in the otherwise rural Southern Districts, the zone would attract large scale investment owing to Hambantota’s geo- strategic location and its proximity to main trade navigation route connection the West and the East.

With these new two projects the total land area of the zone will be utilized productively.