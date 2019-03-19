"Save the Children" National Program in Puttalam

"Save the Children" National Program is being launched by the National Program ‘Let us stand together for our country’ program from yesterday (18) and will be performed up to 20 th March, simultaneously the project conducted by the Presidential Secretariat.

A number of awareness programs targeting schools are implemented under this program. An awareness program on this regard was held at Puttalam Divisional Secretariat yesterday (18) morning for all school principals in Puttalam District.

The goal of this project is to develop children's personality toward good citizens the country needed.

Further, the project looks forward to establish the accountability of elderly towards building an conscientious generation out of the children by improving their knowledge, Skills and attitudes in preschool age and creating an environment which enable them to take on challenges.