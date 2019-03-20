AsiDisi Media Scholarships for 109 journalists

The scholarships were awarded to journalists following media-related study programmes at recognised institutions for a degree, postgraduate degree and training courses & short and long term certificate level courses
The awarding of AsiDisi Media Scholarships to provide journalists with financial assistance for training courses were held at the Media Ministry under the patronage of State Defence and Mass Media Minister Ruwan Wijewardene . The Media Ministry has taken steps to increase the Asi-Disi Media Scholarship maximum payment to Rs. 200,000 this year, from 100,000 last year and a total of 109 journalist were privileged to be awarded with scholrship this year.
The scholarships were awarded to journalists following media-related study programmes at recognised institutions for a degree, postgraduate degree and training courses & short and long term certificate level courses