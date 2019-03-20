March 20, 2019

    March 20, 2019
    AsiDisi Media Scholarships for 109 journalists

    ​The awarding of ​​AsiDisi Media Scholarships to provide journalists with financial assistance for training courses were held at the Media Ministry under the patronage of State Defence and Mass Media Minister Ruwan Wijewardene . The Media Ministry has taken steps to increase the Asi-Disi Media Scholarship maximum payment to Rs. 200,000 this year, from 100,000 last year and a total of 109 journalist were privileged to be awarded with scholrship this year.

    The scholarships were awarded to journalists following media-related study programmes at recognised institutions for a degree, postgraduate degree and training courses & short and long term certificate level courses

     

