AsiDisi Media Scholarships for 109 journalists

​The awarding of ​​AsiDisi Media Scholarships to provide journalists with financial assistance for training courses were held at the Media Ministry under the patronage of State Defence and Mass Media Minister Ruwan Wijewardene . The Media Ministry has taken steps to increase the Asi-Disi Media Scholarship maximum payment to Rs. 200,000 this year, from 100,000 last year and a total of 109 journalist were privileged to be awarded with scholrship this year.