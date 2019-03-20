SLNS Sagara leaves for Malaysia to participate in LIMA 2019

Sri Lanka Navy's Offshore Patrol Vessel SLNS Sagara left Trincomalee harbor Tuesday (19th March) for Malaysia to participate in the International Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA)-2019.Asia Pacific's premier maritime & aerospace showcase is scheduled to be held from 26th to 30th March in Malaysia's Langkawi Island.

Commander Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Sumith Weerasinghe, Flag Officer Commanding the Naval Fleet Rear Admiral Ananda Guruge and several senior officers were at the port of Trincomalee to bid farewell to the SLNS Sagara according to naval traditions.

During this visit, the ship and the crew of 180 will be commanded by Captain Anil Bowatta.The LIMA-2019 is expected to be attended by many ships representing various countries in the world. This international exhibition is held once every two years in a bid to strengthen international cooperation among countries and this year's exhibition is held for the 15th time.

A wide range of programs including cultural shows, fleet reviews, joint naval and air exercises are scheduled to be held as part of LIMA-2019.