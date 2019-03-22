Sri Lanka rank 130th in World Happiness Index

Sri Lankans are not happy in 2019 as they were in 2018 according to this year's United Nations World Happiness Report released on Wednesday.Sri Lanka ranked 130th with a score of 4.366 slipping 14 notches from 116th last year in the World Happiness Report 2018, which ranks 156 countries by their happiness levels.

The report, released in advance of UN World Happiness Day on March 20, evaluated the countries on a number of factors including per capita income, social support, healthy life expectancy, social freedom, generosity and absence of corruption and assigned a score on a scale of zero to 10 with 10 representing the best possible life and 0 the worst.

This year's World Happiness Report focused on happiness and the community: how happiness has evolved over the past dozen years, with a focus on the technologies, social norms, conflicts and government policies that have driven those changes.The 2019 Report ranked Finland at the top of the list, followed closely by Denmark, Norway, Iceland, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, New Zealand, Canada, and Austria in the top ten.

In South Asia, India slipped seven spots from last year to rank 140 on the happiness index, Pakistan ranked 67th, Bhutan 95th, Nepal 100th, Bangladesh at 125th, and Afghanistan ranked at 154th in the bottom.South Sudan was ranked at the bottom of the index. World Happiness to rank 130th

Thu, Mar 21, 2019, 08:52 pm SL Time, ColomboPage News Desk, Sri Lanka.

Mar 21, Colombo: Sri Lankans are not happy in 2019 as they were in 2018 according to this year's United Nations World Happiness Report released on Wednesday.Sri Lanka ranked 130th with a score of 4.366 slipping 14 notches from 116th last year in the World Happiness Report 2018, which ranks 156 countries by their happiness levels.

The report, released in advance of UN World Happiness Day on March 20, evaluated the countries on a number of factors including per capita income, social support, healthy life expectancy, social freedom, generosity and absence of corruption and assigned a score on a scale of zero to 10 with 10 representing the best possible life and 0 the worst.

This year's World Happiness Report focused on happiness and the community: how happiness has evolved over the past dozen years, with a focus on the technologies, social norms, conflicts and government policies that have driven those changes.

The 2019 Report ranked Finland at the top of the list, followed closely by Denmark, Norway, Iceland, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, New Zealand, Canada, and Austria in the top ten.

In South Asia, India slipped seven spots from last year to rank 140 on the happiness index, Pakistan ranked 67th, Bhutan 95th, Nepal 100th, Bangladesh at 125th, and Afghanistan ranked at 154th in the bottom.

South Sudan was ranked at the bottom of the index.

-