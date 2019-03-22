Extreme heat weather advisory for many parts of country

Another 'extreme heat weather advisory' has been issued by the Department of Meteorology yesterday for North-Western Province, Mannar and Monaragala districts for today. According to the heat index issued by the department, Mannar, Puttalam, Kurunegala and Monaragala districts have been identified where the temperature will remain between 27 °C and 41°C. In extreme situations, it may be possible to have heat cramps, exhaustion and continuing activity could result in heat stroke. Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullativu, Vavuniya, Anuradhapura, Trincomalee, Polonnaruwa, Batticaloa, Matale, Ampara, Gampaha, Colombo, Kalutara, Galle, Matara and Hambantota are also recorded as the most affected areas.

The Met Department said the Heat Index Forecast was calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature and the condition that is felt on the human body. The department also advised the public to remain hydrated and take breaks in the shade as often as possible at job sites. They also advised checking the elderly and the sick who are indoors and do not leave children unattended. Outdoor workers were advised to limit their strenuous activities, find shade and stay hydrated.