In some countries, women and girls spend up to 6 hours every day walking to get water for their families.Water-borne diseases kill more children under the age of five than malaria, measles, and HIV/AIDS – combined.
In developing countries, as much as 80% of illnesses are linked to poor water and sanitation conditions, and 2.4 billion people worldwide lack access to a toilet.Water scarcity, flooding and lack of proper wastewater management continue to hinder social and economic development.The United Nations’s Sustainable Development Goal 6 calls for “ensuring the availablity and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all, by 2030.”
Accordingly, World Water Day – celebrated on March 22nd – is observed internationally as day to inspire people around the world to learn more about water-related issues, and to take action to make a difference.