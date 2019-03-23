Country paid off US$ 5900 mn debt this year - PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said the government has undertaken the responsibility of ensuring social justice while building a competitive economy in the country.He said US$ 5900 million was paid off as debt this year, and the government had to largely put in its revenues for this while another percentage was allotted to pay salaries of public servants.

The Prime Minister addressing the annual convocation and diploma award ceremony of the National Institute of Social Development yesterday said rest of the funds were allocated for the country’s social development.The PM said equal privileges for all cannot be expected in a competitive market and the government had to intervene to ensure social justice.“European countries have indentified this concept as the highly competitive social market economy,” he said. He said the country faces many social issues with the increase of the aging population and said Institutes such as the National Institute of Social Development (NISD) should be made a university. “Sri Lanka has seen massive development in the health sector. The most modern equipment is available in other hospitals too,” he said.

He said the government was able to reduce the prices of essential drugs as well.