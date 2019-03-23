‘Pepper from Sri Lanka quality guaranteed’

A quality certification is sent and the verification would be done by the Indian Customs too to see if the stocks of pepper sent to India are pure Sri Lankan pepper. This procedure would detect any scam where pepper from other countries is sent under the Sri Lankan label, Primary Industries and Social Empowerment Minister Daya Gamage said.

Joining the Committee stage budget debate in Parliament yesterday on the Non-Cabinet Ministry of Public Distribution and Economic Reforms and the Non-Cabinet Ministry of Special Areas Development expenditure heads were taken up, Minister Daya Gamage said that as the former Agriculture Minister, during the 52 day political crisis, the Primary Industries Ministry was under Mahinda Amaraeera’s ministry. He, however, said 156 containers of pepper had come into the country for re-import. We have handed over all the customs documents on this matter to the CID that was conducting an extensive investigation,” he said. “The work of this ministry has been handed over to Minister Malik Samarawickrama,” he said.

“I have taken every possible measure on my part to ensure that the quality of Sri Lankan pepper is safeguarded. I only have the authority to permit or deny import and export. But I can assure this house that I have never permitted anyone to import or export pepper. We have banned the import of pepper and cinnamon to the country even for re-export now,” he said.

He was responding to a comment by Opposition MP Mahinda Amaraweera on the illegal pepper racket that jeopardises the reputation of local pepper.

Amaraweera said Parliament is criticised by various persons over social media, charging that the government has a hand in this illegal pepper racket.

