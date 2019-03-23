Oman's Oil and Gas Minister arrives in Lanka to attend ceremony of oil refinery in Hambantota

Dr Mohammed Hamad Al Ruhmy, Minister of Oil & Gas of the Sultanate of Oman was received by Minister Kabir Hashim at the Bandaranayake International Airport a short while ago.Dr. Al-Ruhmy, according to a statement posted on the UNP official twitter handle will be attending the ground-breaking ceremony of the Hambantota oil refinery tomorrow (Mar 24).

Previously, Sri Lankan officials said a Singapore registered company Silver Park International Private Ltd, will invest 3.85 billion US dollars in a refinery with the Oil and Gas Company of Oman taking a 30 percent stake. However, thereafter under-secretary of Oman’s ministry of oil and gas, Salim al-Aufi was quoted as telling a news conference, “No one on this side of the panel is aware of this investment in Sri Lanka."

Following this denial, Sri Lanka's Board of Investment issued a statement saying there was no agreement with Oman's Ministry of Oil and Gas to invest up to 30 percent of equity in a refinery in the island."We are aware that there is no agreement that has been signed between Oman’s Ministry of Oil and Gas and Silver Park International PTE Ltd with regard to equity arrangements of the project," the Board of Investment said in a statement.

"However, we are aware that Oman Oil Company has registered their firm intention to participate in equity up to 30 percent, subject to reaching agreement between the parties.A ground breaking ceremony is to be held on March 24, for a tank farm related to the refinery, officials said.