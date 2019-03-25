The paddy harvest exceeds over 18,000 metric tons

The purchasing of Yala season paddy harvest is successfully going on and the Paddy Marketing Board (PMB) has already purchased more than 18,000 Metric Tons of paddy, said Agriculture, Rural Economic Affairs, Livestock Development, Irrigation and Fisheries Minister P. Harrison.

Accordingly the PMB has purchased 5200 MTs of paddy from Ampara, 2500 MTs from Anuradhapura, 2300 MTs from Kilinochchi 2700 MTs from Mullaitivu, 2000 MTs from Vavuniya, 2370 MTs from Hambantota.

He further said that the largest stock of paddy had been purchased from Pothuvil in Ampara district.The Minister charged that the farmers are not getting the maximum use of the guaranteed price given for paddy.“The PMB has provided facilities for farmers to sell their harvest at the certified price of Rs 41 per a kilo of Samba and Rs 38 per a kilo of Nadu via 200 paddy storage warehouses. But farmers used to sell their produce to the rice mill owners soon after harvesting.” he added.