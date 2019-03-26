Government to scrap Year 5 Scholarship exam - President

The government has decided to do away with the Year 5 Scholarship examination following his proposal,” said President Maithripala Sirisena.The President said that this decision was taken after considering heavy pressure applied on the students due to the Year 5 scholarship examination.

Speaking at the opening of Maithri Shilpa Kala Mandapaya at Royal College, Polonnaruwa, he added that the Year 5 Scholarship Examination was introduced with an intention of giving an opportunity for less privileged scholarship holders to enter better school where there is more facilities with an allowance.

“This examination has turned into a stiff competition to get children admitted to so called popular schools”, the President said.The President said that there is an issue with the Year 5 Scholarship Exam as statistics indicate many students who are qualified for university entrance, have not got through the scholarship examination.

“There should not be a competition to get children admitted to so called popular schools. Instead, schools in all parts of the country should be uplifted in an equal manner in terms of physical resources and academic standards”, he said He said that the public representatives including the Parliamentarians and Ministers should take the responsibility to carry out this endevour in the future. This Kala Mandapaya has been built under the Pipidemu Pollonnaruwa program costing Rs. 140 million and it has seating facilities for 5000 persons.

North Central Governor Sarath Ekanayake, Parliamentarian Mohan Lal Grero, Polonnaruwa Mayor Chanaka Sidath Ranasinghe, Polonnaruwa District Secretary Panduka Abeywardena were present .