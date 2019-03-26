CB to open new counter to issue coins

Coins are issued in packets of 100 pieces each and the minimum amount of coins at a time is one packet of 100 coins from one denomination, according to the CBSL. The statement said the maximum value of coins issued per person at a time is Rs. 20,000 in any denomination of Re.1, Rs.2, Rs.5 and Rs.10 from this counter.
Any individual or organization who wants to obtain coins in bulk should submit an application requesting such requirement to the Superintendent of Currency before two working days, the CBSL has noted.The statement further says the relevant “Application Form” and “Instruction Form” are available at the cash counter of the Currency Department and can be downloaded from the website of the Central Bank, www.cbsl.gov.lk.