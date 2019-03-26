Women contribution in economy is vital

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe said the government conceptually empowers women economically, politically, socially with a view to lift them to upper level. The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing an awareness programme for women entrepreneurs of Samudhy families today in Colombo. The programme, which conducted under the theme “Dhanabhimani” was organised by the Samurdhy Development Department with the assistance of Primary Industries and Social Empowerment Ministry.

Addressing further the Prime Minster added that the government policy is to strengthen women as to given them more opportunities to contribute family economy.“As a measure to fulfil this policy, the government took steps to increase the women representation in politics to 25 per cent” he said.

With many obstacles the government could increase the percentage in women representation in politics. Then women representation at local government institutions has increased tremendously opening more doors for women’s voice. However the Prime Minister noted that there are certain shortcomings of the act passed to increase women representation.

“The mechanism we produce earlier to increase women contribution in politics was not implemented at the election. Those shortcomings have to be rectified. If there is a 25 percentage at LG and Provincial Council levels it is not difficult to select suitable women representation for the parliament” he said.

The Prime Minister added that those elected women are also duty bound to get the maximum advantage of is opportunity while dedicate for creating a better future for women.