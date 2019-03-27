Omani Minister proposes fertiliser and garment raw materials factories

Oman’s Oil and Gas Minister Dr. Mohammed Bin Hamad Al-Ruhmy proposed the setting up of a fertiliser factory and a garment raw materials factory in Hambantota to coincide with the new projects initiated last Sunday.He attended the inauguration of construction of an oil refinery and cement factory in Hambantota with the Prime Minister on Sunday.

The Omani Minister made this proposal when he attended a conference held at the Development Strategies and International Trade Ministry, Deputy Minister Nalin Bandara said.He said Ministers Malik Samarawickrema and Kabir Hashim, Deputy Minister Anoma Gamage and Ceylon Petroleum Corporation Chairman and senior officials attended this conference. Bandara said the Omani Minister pointed out at this conference that since Sri Lanka was an agriculture based country, by products of the proposed oil refinery could be used to produce fertilizer needed for agriculture and the refinery by products such as polyester and polyethaline could be used for the textile industry.

The Omani Minister also said there would be a sharp reduction in the demand for fuel by 2050 due to a heavy increase in electric vehicles. If Sri Lanka gave serious thought to this possible development and switches on to other by-products, it would help boost its economy, the Omani Minister stressed, Bandara said.The Omani Minister also extended an invitation to him to undertake a tour of Oman in April.Deputy Minister Bandara disclosed this at a press conference held at ‘Sirikotha’ UNP headquarters yesterday( March 26th).