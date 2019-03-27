Three million tourist arrivals expected by year’s end - Minister

Tourism Development, Wildlife and Christian Affairs Minister John Amaratunga said in Parliament yesterday that there will be 3 million tourists arrivals and USD 5 million income from tourism by the end of this year.He added that when he took office in 2015, there was only 1.5 million tourist arriving in the country while in 2018, it increased to 2.3 million and by end of this year it will increase to 3 million. In a matter of four years, the number of tourist arrivals has doubled.

“When I took over office the revenue was USD 2.5 billion. By 2018 it reached to USD 4.3 billion. The target for this year is to see that tourist revenue hit the USD 5 billion mark. This is a 100% growth in a period of four years,” Minister Amaratunga added.

He further said the country has received USD 5 billion as direct investments, in the development of hotels and other tourist attractions. The hotel sector has 90,000 rooms, both formal and informal and is being added to the growing demand. The biggest hotel brands in the world have already invested in the country or shown interest for future investments.

In order to further promote Sri Lanka, a Travel Mart will be held at the end of May with over 200 travel agents and tour operators who have never marketed Sri Lanka invited to this event. The country will launch a programme offering a discounted rate during the off season to attract tourists to the country.

Increase in Govt. foreign debt

The foreign debt of the Government increased by Rs.626,429 million due to the depreciation of the Rupee during the period from January 9, 2015 to November 30, 2017, Finance State Minister Eran Wickramaratne said. The State Minister was responding to a question raised by UPFA MP Udaya Gammanpila in Parliament yesterday.

He said that the Sri Lankan Rupee depreciated by 14.6 percent in relation to the US Dollar during the above mentioned period. Refuting the claim by MP Gammanpila that the investors lost confidence due to the Bond scam, the State Minister said that the country recorded USD 2.34 billion Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in 2018 according to latest statistics.

“The value of FDI received in 2014 was USD 1.5 billion and the value of FDI received in 2017 was USD 1.7 billion,” he said. Stop discrimination on racial lines for petty political gain and have a backbone that recognises that all Sri Lankans are equal, Economic Reforms and Public Distribution Non-Cabinet Minister Dr. Harsha de Silva appealed from the Opposition MPs yesterday.

Speaking at the Committee Stage debate of ‘Budget 2019’ in Parliament yesterday when the Expenditure Heads of Foreign Affairs Ministry were taken up, Dr. de Silva pointed out that every person who died during the war, irrespective of their ethnicity, were ‘Sri Lankans’ and that he stands for all of them.

“It is high time the Opposition stops playing petty political games. We want to restore peace in the country. Some want to create trouble with elections around the corner. There has to be a limit to politics. It was our Sri Lankans who died. You should have the backbone to treat all Sri Lankans equally. Be more responsible,” he told the Opposition MPs.“No foreign judges will be here to try Sri Lankans and punish them. Our Government never agreed to establish a hybrid court.We will follow the Constitution. During the 52-day political coup, you violated the Constitution, but the Judiciary emerged strong and independent and stopped you from proceeding,” he said.