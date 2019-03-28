Oceanpick gets BAP certification for offshore farming

Sustainable oceanic fish farm Oceanpick (Pvt) Ltd., has been awarded the Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certification, making Sri Lanka a pioneer in South Asia, the only 34th country in the world with a BAP certified facility. Oceanpick is South Asia’s first ever commercial-scale offshore oceanic farm for finfish and is currently the only offshore aquaculture operation in Sri Lanka.

This latest milestone reflects the approval of the most trusted and comprehensive third-party aquaculture certification programme in the world for the company’s sustained incorporation of best practices at its Barramundi farming facility in Trincomalee.Utilising the pristine waters of the Indian Ocean off the northeast shores of Sri Lanka, the facility rears its Barramundi in floating cages, offering the most ideal natural environment for the fish to grow.

Oceanpick was founded in 2011 with the aim of developing a highly sustainable system of responsible farming that produces premium quality seafood without compromising on taste or natural nutrients.The company has since gone to great lengths to ensure that this model eliminates the pressure on wild stocks in and around the marine waters of the island, with the larger goal of revolutionising the way the world sources its fish.“We are extremely proud to be able to say that we are officially BAP certified,” said Founder of Oceanpick, Irfan Thassim, on the company’s newfound status. “Several state authorities such as NAQDA and the Port Authority have played an immense role in the progress of Oceanpick and this certification in particular allows us to not just list ourselves on par with other international ‘responsible farming’ organisations, but in doing so places Sri Lanka firmly on the global aquaculture map as well.”

“The location of a farming establishment is vital to the quality and purity of its produce,” said Thassim. “Trincomalee is home to the world’s second-largest natural harbour and has remained free of mega-scale industrial activities that are typical of some other farming locations in Asia. When sustainable Scottish farming practices are conducted in such a pristine location what results is a truly world class product.”