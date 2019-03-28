Mahindra to invest US$ 50 mn in Horana vehicle plant

“India is already the world’s largest two and three wheel market and we expect India to be the world’s third largest automotive market by the end of 2020.”Arvind Mathew, Chief of International Operations, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “over the last two decades, Mahindra has established a strong presence in Sri Lanka with trusted partners and a range of new age products. One aspiration of the country is to go all-electric. Mahindra has been working toward making the EV segment relevant for the masses. Today, we are delighted to be the first automobile company to unveil an all-electric three-wheeler, the Mahindra Treo, a sustainable choice for the last mile commute, in urban Sri Lanka. The product will soon be available in the market.” Founder and Executive Chairman Ideal Group, Nalin Welgama, said, “This is a proud moment for Ideal Motors, to be the pioneer in introducing the entire range of vehicles with BS-4 technology with a global brand such as Mahindra. This internationally accepted standard will now be present across the entire range of Mahindra Commercial vehicles sold in Sri Lanka”.
“We have also ensured the presence of backend BS-4 expert technicians across all our sales and service touch points. We are also privileged to unveil the Mahindra Treo – the electric 3-wheeler, thereby supporting the nation’s vision towards ‘Green’ automation for Sri Lanka.”Together with Ideal Motors Ltd., Mahindra is the first automotive company in Sri Lanka to announce a full range upgrade to BS-4 vehicles, as per the latest norms of the Sri Lankan Government.