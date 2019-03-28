Drastic drop in kidney patients in NCP - Minister

Joining the Committee Stage Budget debate in Parliament yesterday when the Expenditure Heads of the Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine and the Ministry of Women & Child Affairs and Dry Zone Development were taken up, he said at the time he took over as the Health Minister, the country had 228 dialysis machines. This number has now increased to 500. However, by the end of this year the number of dialysis machines would be increased to 1000. With German financial assistance, I would bring down more dialysis machines to help kidney patients. Moreover, we also got down Peritoneal dialysis machines for the first time in Sri Lanka.

The minister noted that there is a shortage of doctors in the country and as such, the number of admissions have increased from 200 to 300 at medical faculties in the Sabaragamuwa, three in Moratuwa and another in Karapitiya would result in around 700 doctors annually. This would resolve the doctor shortage problem.

“Sri Lanka has been commended by other countries for the measures taken by the government to prevent Non Communicable Diseases. Over 40 child births have taken place in the Suva Seriya ambulance services thanks to the excellent service it renders.” He noted that the sale of good quality drugs had increased by 600% and even the poorest man is now able to obtain such quality drugs. According to the minister, the prices of another 27 varieties of drugs would be regulated shortly.

“For the first time, the Senaka Bibile Drug Policy was implemented targeting 48 varieties of drugs. When this was done, these companies notified their parent companies to reduce the price of their drugs and as a result, the government made a profit of Rs.7 billion on the CIF value. Under this policy, the patients have a saving of Rs.4.4 billion. Today, the government is spending 9 times more than what the previous government spent on cancer patients.”

In addition, the minister noted that another 12 varieties of drugs were regulated and among them were 10 types of cancer drugs. He said by now 52 bone marrow transplants have been carried out successfully. “For children suffering from Thalassemia, the government is constructing a nine storied building in Kandy.”

The minister said hearing aids were provided to poor people with hearing difficulties. “There were children with hearing impairment being born to poor families who had no means to restore their hearing. Only the rich who could afford expensive surgeries in other countries had these done. However, our government has taken steps to provide free hearing implants to children of low income families and restore their hearing. Each implant is Rs. 3.6 million and now we provide this free,” adding that today over 800 such children are now able to hear.

He said kidney transplants were the only transplants done in the country and only around 40 were done per year. “However, after I took over as the Health Minister last year alone 400 kidney transplants were done. Now we have done over 100 liver and gallbladder transplants. We now have the capability to perform dual transplants as well. We have done two heart transplants and we are now preparing for the third. We have also planned to perform the country’s first lung transplant by local surgeons. Today, all orthopaedic implants are done free of charge and many other measures have been taken to improve the health sector,” Minister Senaratne said.

The Health Minister noted that the regulation of private hospitals will also be done shortly.“The government has built 12 new children’s hospitals, 12 maternity hospitals and six cancer hospitals,” he said, adding that the Health Ministry had brought in Rs.450 billion in foreign investment to the country for the development of the health sector.

NCD cases on the rise - Ven. Rathana Thera

A country’s health does not mean the increase in the number of hospitals or centres that distribute plenty of drugs. Today the number of cases of Non-Communicable Diseases(NCD) has increased dramatically. Heart diseases and respiratory diseases are on the rise, MP Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thera said. Joining the Committee Stage debate in Parliament yesterday, he noted that there are 130,646 cancer patients in the country today, 121,556 persons with kidney related diseases and 87,143 diabetic patients. Further there are 193,864 heart patients in the country. Therefore, he said in order to come up with a proper health policy in the country all parties should come together and discuss this issue.

“As the main health related institutions are under one minister, it is easier to take decisions. One of the main factors needed for a healthy life is clean air. However, our country’s air is relatively satisfactory but the PH levels in our water is a cause for concern. There are 57 main tanks in the country and we have tested the water in all of them and have found that in most of them the water is polluted. Even in the World Health Organisation report in 2013, it was proved that cadmium and arsenic was present in the water in many of these tanks. This is mainly due to the wrong agricultural practices. Hence, focus should be placed on creating a healthy nation,” he added.

Due to the addition of hormones in the food we consume,Ven.Rathana Thera noted that the rate of obesity and hyperactivity in children had increased drastically.“Earlier diabetes was not heard of in the villages but today it is rampant throughout the country. Every 14 hours, a patient dies of cancer, every five hours a diabetes patient dies in our country and this is a very dangerous situation.”

In order to avert this situation, he said the country needs to focus on food consumption without all these chemicals. “However, ironically the government has not taken any measure to make our food free of these chemicals. Today, the country spends over $ One billion on imported fertiliser and pesticides. This is what caused many health issues. Secondly, it is important to establish exercise centres to promote exercising. It is vital to introduce collective exercise programmes in order to prevent obesity and related diseases,” he said.

Dr. Rajitha’s services to Health Sector commended

Both government and opposition lawmakers commended Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne in Parliament yesterday, for his commitment in reducing the prices of pharmaceuticals and uplifting the quality and standards of the Health Sector.JVP-MP Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, Kalutara district MP Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Sumedha G. Jayasena, Tharanath Basnayake, Ramesh Pathirana, Minister Dillip Wedarachchi and UNP-MP Ishak Rahuman were among those who praised the Health Minister for his dedicated service to improve the country’s health sector.

Joining in the Committee Stage debate, JVP MP Dr.Nalinda Jayatissa praised Minister Rajitha Senaratne for the activities carried out by his ministry over the past four years.“Measures taken to implement the National Drug Authority Act and reduce the price of pharmaceuticals, providing cataract lenses and stents, commencement of the Suwa Seriya ambulance service etc are commendable priceless services. The rendition of long term commitment by Minister Senaratne has enabled us to achieve many victories as a country.”

Kalutara District UPFA-MP Rohitha Abeygunawardena thanked Minister Senaratne for his committed service to the health sector.

“Minister Senaratne is carrying out a massive service to the health sector. I especially thank him for providing physical resources to the Nagoda hospital and all other hospitals throughout the country. Irrespective of our political differences, I wish to thank the Health Minister for his service to uplift the health standards of our country.”

Galle district MP Ramesh Pathirana praised the Health Minister for creating a remarkable difference in the health sector. Joining the Committee Stage debate Monaragala SLFP district MP Sumedha G.Jayasena said Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne should be honoured for having carried out many positive changes in the health sector.

“His initiatives to provide stents for heart patients free of charge, provide cancer patients free lifelong treatment etc are initiatives that should be commended,” she said. Kurunegala District MP Tharanath Basnayake noted that the service rendered by Dr. Rajitha Senaratne to the health sector is unmeasurable.

“He has mediated in constructing the Galgamuwa Hospital and streamlining its facilities. The foundation for that hospital was laid during President Maithripala Sirisena’s tenure, but the project was completed by Dr. Senaratne.”

In addition, MP Ananda Aluthgamage commended the Health Minister for putting a halt to the pharmaceutical mafia in the country and reducing the prices of drugs making it affordable to all. Many other MPs also commended the Health Minister during yesterday’s Committee Stage debate when the Expenditure Heads of the Health Ministry was taken up.

UNP MP Hirunika Premachandra criticised the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) in Parliament yesterday stating that it continuously harasses the medical students passing out of SAITM.Speaking at the Committee Stage Debate of ‘Budget 2019’ in Parliament yesterday when the Expenditure Heads of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Ministry and Women and Children Affairs and Dry Zone Development Ministry were taken up, MP Premachandra requested Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne to come forward to defeat the “GMOA mafia”.

“The GMOA together with the IUSF block the SAITM medical students from getting the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) registration. This is a conspiracy. These students should not be side-lined just because they received their education at private medical colleges and renowned schools. The GMOA has jealousy and hatred towards them,” she complained.

“A group of SAITM students met me in person and explained their grievances to me. They have been learning medicine for about 10 years now. They possess the degree but are unable to become doctors. They have received a high standard education from SAITM. The Supreme Court last year ordered the SLMC to register the students passed out from the SAITM. The GMOA met the President two weeks prior to this court order. The President intervened to halt the implementation of this court order and directed the students to the Kotelawala Defence University. Now these students have to spend more money and time to learn at the KDU. What assurance do they have that they would be registered at the SLMC even after completing studies at the KDU? How can one say the law is equal to everybody if the GMOA can pressurise not to implement an order of the Supreme Court? This is contempt of court and the students will file action against that,” MP Premachandra said.

She requested the Health Minister to discuss with the President to mete out justice to the aggrieved students.

Eighty three medical students inconvenienced due to GMOA objections

TNA MP Dr. S. Sivamohan said 83 students who completed their medical education at the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) recognised foreign universities have been inconvenienced due to objections placed by the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA).

Speaking at the Committee Stage Debate of ‘Budget 2019’ in Parliament yesterday when the Expenditure Heads of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Ministry were taken up, the TNA MP aid these students had completed the final written exam in Sri Lanka according to the instructions given by the SLMC.

“However, the SLMC is not holding the viva exam for them after the objections of the GMOA. The GMOA has sent a letter to the Health Services Director General in this regard. This is very unfair and this type of objections must not be tolerated. As the Minister, you must take stern action,” he said.The MP said the SLMC has recently instructed not to pursue foreign medical studies without the Advanced Level qualification.

“In these foreign universities, these students have completed their pre-medicine and medical education. They have covered the subjects of Physics, Chemistry and Biology in their pre-medicine programmes. Then only they were enrolled to the 6 year medical degree. The minister should intervene into this matter. He should not let the GMOA to get the upper hand,” he said.

“If you think the GMOA can do whatever they want, hand over the Health Ministry to them so that they will also run the Government,” the seemingly irate MP added.“Another 200 students who pursued medical education from foreign universities will add to this list shortly. All the parents of these students are complaining.They spent a lot of money to send their children to foreign universities for medical education.

They had to send their children abroad because there are no private medical colleges in Sri Lanka. All other South Asian countries have private medical colleges,” he observed.

TNA MP Dr. S.Sivamohan yesterday (28) in Parliament stated that there are a number of Medical Officers who assumed duties in the Vavuniya District but haven’t reported for work in proper due to the lack of medical facilities.He added, the Vavuniya General Hospital is the most frequented in the district. Patients from Mannar and Mullitivu and the border villages from Anuradhapura seek treatment at this hospital.

“Ten hospitals in Jaffna, two in Kilinochchi and eight in Mannar are without Medical Officers. In the Mullaitivu District, there are four without any medical officers; steps were taken to appoint some officers. Eventhough duties were assigned for the officers it is reported that they haven’t reported to work due to the lack of facilities in the hospital”.

“I request the minister to take necessary action to appoint certified General Physician Consultants to the Vauniya Hospital. The Health Ministry is trying to keep it as a model hospital. The officials are unwilling to appoint permanent consultants to the hospital. This occurrence is faced in all the district hospitals. No eye surgeons have been appointed to the district hospitals for sometime now and the people are suffering as a result. My humble request is to take immediate action to recruit eye surgeons to the Vanni hospitals”.

He added, More 300 medical officers have completed their post-graduate studies, MD and MSC. What is the plight of these graduates? According to reports, all those who have completed are hanging around without an appointment.

Day-care centre for Parliament staff children

Plans are afoot to put up a day-care centre in Parliament, Women and Child Affairs and Dry Zone Development Minister Chandrani Bandara said.Making her winding up speech in Parliament yesterday at the Committee Stage Debate of the ‘Budget 2019’ when the Expenditure Heads of her ministry were taken up, she said Parliament has informed that space is available within the Parliament premises for a day-care centre for children of Parliament staff.

She said her ministry gave a cheque worth of Rs 1. million in December 2018 to buy the necessary equipment for it. The Government through the ‘Budget 2019’ encouraged firms with over 250 workers to provide day care facilities for children of workers. Fonseka makes fresh claim for MPs privileges, he was deprived of in 2010

UNP MP Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka yesterday in Parliament made a fresh claim for the salaries, allowances and privileges of an MP, which he was deprived of in 2010 after he was arrested by the former Government.

Raising a privilege matter in Parliament yesterday, Field Marshal Fonseka said that he fell victim to the cruelest form of political revenge in Sri Lankan history by the previous regime, led by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.“I contested the Presidential Elections in January 2010 as the Common Candidate on the request of the political party leaders. I was arrested by the Army on February 8, 2010 on false charges on the order of the then ruler. I was stripped of my General rank and pension and was detained,” he recalled.

“In the meantime, I contested the General Elections in April 2010 while in jail and was elected from the Colombo District obtaining over 98,000 votes. I took oaths as a Member of Parliament on April 22, 2010. I was convicted by the former ruler on false charges on September 30, 2010 after producing me before an illegal military court. I was jailed at the Welikada prison and was deprived of my Parliamentary seat, salaries, allowances and privileges. After the country was salvaged from the corrupt rule on January 8, 2015, President Maithripala Sirisena acquitted me of all charges. My innocence was proven. As my Parliamentary privileges were breached by depriving me of the salaries, allowances, vehicle permit and other entitlements of a Parliamentarian, I request that this matter be looked into and my allowances reinstated,” Field Marshal Fonseka said.

Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri said the matter would be referred to Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, adding that the Speaker would announce the decision to the House.

Over 130 countries have banned corporal punishment

A total of 131 countries have already banned corporal punishment in schools. Some 58 countries have even banned corporal punishment of children at home.“Sri Lanka has signed conventions to protect the rights of children and as such, banning corporal punishment is something we should definitely do, said JVP MP Bimal Rathnayake, urging the Government to immediately introduce legislation to impose a total ban on corporal punishment in schools.

Speaking during the debate on the Expenditure Head of the Ministry of Women & Child Affairs and Dry Zone Development yesterday, MP Rathnayake pointed out that corporal punishment was introduced under the British and was a legacy of colonialism. “There is no record for corporal punishment being practiced in Pirivenas that existed hundreds of years ago,” he said.

“Some people say you can’t discipline children without hitting them. That is what you do to animals,” he said. Rathnayake noted that today not even prison inmates who are guilty of serious crimes are subjected to physical punishment, though children are subjected to it in schools on a daily basis.Therefore, he said authorities should take steps to educate teachers on how to discipline children without resorting to corporal punishment.

MP Rathnayake also said that the Government has failed to amend outdated legislation or introduce new laws to ensure the protection of the rights of women and children during its tenure.He said that many pieces of legislation and even guidelines on protecting the rights of women and children continue to be at the draft stage. For example, the Orphanage Ordinance was nearly 100 years old and the legislation adopts the outdated practice of immediately placing any child who has lost the protection of their parents in orphanages. However, many countries were now only placing children in orphanages as a last resort.

The MP said that there was also currently no clear legislation concerned with preventing the distribution of child pornography.