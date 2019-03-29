President calls for broad national dialogue to overcome challenges

President Maithripala Sirisena said that a broad national dialogue is needed with the assistance of intellectuals, academics and other experts to overcome various challenges faced by the country.He was addressing the 36 annual meeting of Sri Lanka Administrative Service (SLAS) officers yesterday at Nelum Pokuna Theatre.“All these experts should rally round to plan the future path of the country,” he added. The SLAS officers were requested to give leadership in creating a national programme to steer the country forward.The President said that the person who becomes the country’s next President in 2020 has to introduce a radical change to make the country prosperous.

“Whoever becomes the next President, he or she would have to introduce radical changes to overcome certain prevailing issues especially regarding the country’s economy,” the President added.“The country is now facing political, social and economic issues and therefore a broad national dialogue should focus attention on how to overcome these issues and challenges,” the President said.

President Sirisena said that the country has suffered setbacks in many fields including the political field.“Therefore, dedication, devotion and determination of both the political leadership and the state sector officers are needed to overcome the various challenges faced by the country. He said that SLAS officers are duty bound to steer the country towards prosperity.

The President requested them to clearly identify their responsibilities towards the country.“You should dedicate yourselves for the betterment of the country while guiding your subordinates after identifying your responsibilities and duties,” the President said.The President said that certain state sector employees draw big salaries through trade union actions and collective agreements.

The President added that society talks about the next Presidential candidate forgetting to discuss about other important matters.“It is not difficult to bridge the budget deficit if the state revenue collection process can be streamlined. This situation is not an issue with this government, but it is the result of the governments which ruled the country over past decades,” the President added.