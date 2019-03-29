No financial mishaps in development projects

Minister Amaratunga said that proper tender procedure has been adhered to. MP Lansa said Minister Champika is supporting to develop Watala in a great way. “Unfortunately, the PS Chairman cannot be here to respond to the allegations and that’s why I answered for the Chairman,” he said.“The two important ministries are the Megapolis and Western Development Ministry and the Internal and Home Affairs Ministry. Through these two ministries, the government is carrying out a massive social service and development. The Emigration and Immigration Department has deployed many officials at the airport for travellers and their welfare,” he said.

He said investors who bring in million USD dollars will be given the opportunity to obtain a permanent resident visa. “This will benefit tourism and economic development. Minister Champika has done a huge service when permission was asked by the Urban Council to construct a building in Wattala and the needed finances will be granted to construct it,” he said.

“The local governments fall under the provincial councils as per the 13th Amendment. I inquired about this issue as there were media reports on the same. Then I got to know that the PS has followed proper procedure in getting the approval of the WPC. The deal was carried out after receiving proper approval of the Chief Minister and the Secretary to the PC. There was no illicit dealing involved,” he said.‘Water’s Edge has doubled its profit now’

Had Water’s Edge made any profits in 2015, today it is making double of it. Today anyone can pay for it and have any function there, Megapolis and Western Development Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka said in Parliament yesterday. He said that at the 2016 budget, a proposal was brought to parliament to privatise Water’s Edge

In response to claims made by Opposition MP Shehan Semasinghe, Minister Champika said the Water’s Edge earns high profits. “Unlike in the past, we don’t give tenders to friends. The procurement is done very transparently,” he said. Minister Champika requested the opposition not to make false statements. All publicity programmes have been carried out in accordance with the provisions of the procurement procedure,” he said.

The Minister said this country does not belong to one family but to every citizen of the country. He said some of the opposition members are talking as if the Rajapaksas have done everything as the Maha Brahmaya - the creator of everything.

“Although the Rajapaksas are trying to portray themselves as the ones who have done most of the development in the country, they have initiated and completed four major projects only - the Hambantota Port, Mattala Airport, Sooriyawewa Stadium and the Hambantota Convention Centre. The Katunayake Highway was commenced in 1968 and the Southern Expressway started in 1991. The Beliatta railway line commenced in1994. I did not want to bring these up but as they are claiming to have done everything, I wanted to say these,” Minister Ranawaka said.

He said that for the whole five years, Gotabhaya Rajapaksa had spent only Rs. 28 billion - only Rs. 5.6 billion per year. But the government has done work to the tune of Rs. 64 billion. The Minister said the Rajapaksa regime forcibly used the tri forces to work on these projects. The government has done work without enslaving anyone, he said.

“What is affecting the opposition is that the funds are not flowing to the racketeers now. The Arcade was built and the Rajapaksas gave a selected musical group Rs. 50 million and Rs. 650 million was spent on the fish tank. We have not done such national crimes. They took the SriLankan Airlines from Emirates and it eventually ended up with a Rs. 150 billion loss. They did not properly manage one single State institution,” the Minister said.

The Minister said MP Shehan Semasinghe did not criticise anyone. “He was forced to reveal these facts as the MP is trying to portray the Rajapaksa regime as those who were initiating all the mega projects in the country,” Minister Ranawaka said.

Rules must be followed when constructing buildings

Certain aspects should be taken into account when constructing buildings and relevant issues should be resolved before moving forward, Non Cabinet Minister of Economic Reforms and Public Distribution Dr. Harsha de Silva said in Parliament yesterday.

“Kotte has many new constructions and related issues. One is land allocations. When allocating land, certain rules and regulations should be followed and it should not hinder rainwater flowing. We spend a lot on this system but we neglect these issues,” he said.

He said that in 2016, the condominiums were removed from the purview of the local government bodies and later put under the Urban Development Authority (UDA) for approvals. The work is carried out fine but when audits were done during 2015 and 2016, only four buildings were given the notice to follow the rules and regulations. Another 12 buildings have same issues. A plan showed 12 floors in one building, but 25 floors were built. The audit report mentioned them, but what action was taken is to be seen. I have informed this to all the government bodies," he said.‘CC should not consider only CJ’s advices to promote judges’

The recommendations of the Chief Justice (CJ) should not be the only yardstick to promote judges by the Constitutional Council (CC), UPFA MP Faiszer Musthapha said in Parliament yesterday. He was speaking at the Committee Stage Debate of the ‘Budget 2019’ when the Expenditure Heads of Internal and Home Affairs and Provincial Councils and Local Government Ministry were taken up.

The MP said the recommendations made by the Office of Chief Justice must not change with the persons holding that office.He said that there had been instances where the CJ’s recommendations for a sitting judge for the appointment either to the Court of Appeal or the Supreme Court had been changed when the CJ changed.

“I have been practising as a President’s Counsel over 25 years. I am disheartened that the Office of Chief Justice had made recommendations to the CC. The CC should obtain the views of the CJ when it comes to the appointment of superior court judges. There had been instances where the incumbent CJ made such recommendations, but the succeeding CJ disagreed. This is not a healthy practice. It lacks uniformity and leads to the erosion of confidence. This practice lowers the esteem of the office of CJ. Independence and public confidence is necessary for the judiciary. Therefore, I respectfully urge that this matter be looked in very seriously,” he said.

Musthapha urged the Government not to revert to the preferential votes system in the upcoming Provincial Council elections. He said the previous LG elections were the most peaceful elections in the recent history according to the Elections Commission. He said this was mainly because that there were no intra-party clashes for preferential votes.

He urged not to reverse the 25 percent quota given to women. He said that it is evident in the LG bodies that the increased female contribution has helped reduce corruption and increase efficiency.

Don’t play cheap politics with Aruwakkalu Project

Megapolis and Western Development Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka said he takes the full responsibility for the Aruwakkalu Sanitary Landfill Project in Puttalam and urged in Parliament yesterday not to play cheap politics with it.The Minister said this when UPFA Puttalam District MP Arundika Fernando objected to the Aruwakkalu project stating it would cause environmental pollution.The Minister in reply asked the MP to make a study tour to Dompe Sanitary Landfill and learn how a sanitary landfill operates.

“A sanitary landfill is not another garbage dumping site as you think. It is a scientific solution to the garbage problem. This project is not for my personal benefit. We are a country that created garbage mounts in Meethotamulla, Bluemandhal and Karadiyana and even killed 33 people as a result. I came forward to do this project as a solution for this national problem. I take the responsibility for that solution,” the Minister said.

The Minister said the Aruwakkalu site would be operated by the security forces together with persons who have scientific knowledge. The Minister said the initial plans for this project were made in 1998 and former President Mahinda Rajapaksa even presented a Cabinet paper in 2013 to build it with government funds in 2013. In 2016, the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) did not pass as it was in the buffer zone of Wilpattu. Now we have changed the location. All the problems have been sorted. Do not agitate the people for political gains. People are dying because of dengue and garbage mounts. Who takes responsibility for their lives? Don’t politicise this issue,” he said.Minister Ranawaka requested Fernando to travel to France, Austria and the USA to see how those countries transport and manage garbage.

‘New electoral system messed up LG bodies’

The new electoral system led to a mess in the Local Government bodies and the Provincial Councils, should not suffer the same fate, Internal and Home Affairs and Provincial Councils and Local Government Minister Vajira Abeywardana said.He was speaking at the Committee Stage Debate of the Budget 2019 in Parliament yesterday when the Expenditure Heads of his ministry were taken up.

The Minister said the delimitation of boundaries of electoral wards is in a complete mess today in the entire country.“The Government has a responsibility to make sure that the mistakes we witnessed in the Local Government Elections will not be repeated at the Provincial Council Elections. In 2015, we promised that the elections to all PCs will be held on a single day to ensure free and fair elections. Holding island-wide elections helps to prevent the abuse of state power.We need to make a national decision and hold the PC elections as soon as possible. This will be done,” he said.

JVP MP Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said the people are not affected by the expiration of PCs. “The people do not even feel the absence of PCs. They request to take over the hospitals and schools to the central government, because they are fed up of the inefficient provincial administration,” he he said.UPFA MP Dullas Alahapperuma appealed to the Government to hold the PC elections as soon as possible. He said the people’s democratic rights to elect their representatives to the PCs have been deprived of for over one and half years now.