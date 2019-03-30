Attitude of society must change to eliminate drug menace – President

The President was addressing a meeting held at BMICH on Thursday to apprise all relevant parties including the public servants regarding the Bak Maha Divuruma. All the Secretaries of Ministries, heads of the statutory boards, vice chancellors of universities and representatives of media organisations and others were present at the event.

The President said the illegal drug menace is destroying society ruthlessly and all should be organised without any delay to stand together to eradicate drug menace for the future generation. Even though drugs cannot be completely eradicated from society, the steps could be taken to prevent it from being spread quickly in society, the President said. He said that speedy process to rehabilitate drug victims and spiritual and awareness programmes could play a major role in accomplishing this task.

Referring to the instructions made by the government several times in the past to set up a drug prevention unit, the President stressed the importance of the need to implement this speedily by the heads of organisations.

With contribution of all the heads and the members of the staff of state organisations and institutions that represent national, provincial, district and regional levels, and with the participation of schoolchildren, the Bak Maha Diuwura will be carried out Island-wide. Towards its inaugural meeting a short ceremony will be held under the patronage of President Sirisena at the Independence Square, Colombo, and the ministers, MPs and political party representatives from the government and the opposition were invited to participate in the event.

The inaugural event will be live-streamed through electronic media, and all staff will join the Bak Baha Diuruma from their institution simultaneously and listen to the President’s statement to the nation.After that, head of the institution will hold a brief lecture on the need for honest, urgent and committed dedication of everyone to the drug eradication programme. Schoolchildren will join the Bak Maha Diuruma from their schools.

MP Faiszer Musthapha, Secretary to the President Udaya R. Senevirathne, Defense Secretary Hemasiri Franando and head of officials of the Defense Ministry participated in the event.