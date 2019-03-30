Natural gas, active oil deposits in Mannar

Joining the committee stage budget debate in Parliament yesterday when Expenditure Heads of Power, Energy and Business Development Ministry and Highways and Road Development and Petroleum Resources Development Ministry were take up, Minister Kabir Hashim said, “According to latest findings of the discovered two natural gas deposits it has been estimated that the smaller deposit Dorado can produce 350 billion cubic feet of natural gas. With that a 350 megawatt power plant can be operated non-stop for ten years. It is estimated that the second largest natural gas deposit could contain around 1000 billion cubic feet of natural gas.”

The minister noted that the tenders for the evaluation of these gas and oil deposits and its development had been called earlier in 2009 and around 12 international and local companies had bid for this. He said if the government could secure a suitable international company for this purpose, an agreement could be signed by 2020 to evaluate and dig for oil wells on a production sharing basis. “We believe that the gas could be initially used for power generation and later for domestic use by 2023-2025.”

The minister also highlighted the country’s limited capacity for oil storage, adding that the country has a fuel storage capacity for only ten days. “This is totally insufficient and the country is in need of fuel storage facilities. Hence we have taken the initiative to construct several fuel storage tanks for this purpose. Currently one 15,000 cubic metre tank and three 7500 cubic metre tanks and two 5000 cubic metre tanks under construction. This is what the Rajapaksa government should have done to ensure fuel security instead of building a port in Mattala and a cricket stadium in the jungles,” he said.

He also said that the fuel pipelines transporting fuel from the Colombo Port to the Kolonnawa main fuel storage facility is over 70 years old and needs to be repaired. “The previous government did nothing in this regard over the 20 years in power. This is shameful. Hence, it is vital to upgrade this fuel pipeline network. Now as a safety measure, we have commenced construction of two pipelines of 18 and 14 inches while repairing the old pipelines. By constructing these pipelines we would be able to reduce the time taken to unload a consignment of fuel from a tanker to the storage facility from 7 to 3 days. By this we would be able to save between US$ 5-10 million annually,” the minister noted.

He said that the oil refinery can only manage 35% of the nation’s requirement, adding that if this could be increased, the country could save around US$ 400 million annually.But these projects were not initiated by the Rajapaksa regime.Responding to claims that the previous government initiated many road development projects the minister said, “We intend to amalgamate the physical infrastructure development with the social infrastructure development from this year. We intend to work towards reducing the time spent by the schooling children and working people on the roads. In this respect we have commenced a project titled Hadawath Ya Karana Ran Mawath (golden roads that connect hearts). We intend to expand this project throughout the country. The entire national road network distance is around 12379 km and we also intend to implement the above mentioned project to develop the provincial and rural roads.”

He said that his ministry had done their best with the allocations made to them. “Through this year’s budget we were allocated Rs. 175 billion, but an additional Rs.10 billion has been allocated for the Ran Mawath initiative through the mediation of the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister. This programme would be initiated from this year and we intend to allocate Rs. 80 million to every electorate for the development of the road networks as the first round. For the past 20 years during the Mahinda Rajapaksa regime from 2005 to 2015 they had only developed 176 km of highways. However, in barely 3 ½ years since we took over the government in 2015, we have completed 144 km of highways which is ready to be opened this year. Further the 37 km stretch of the Central Expressway has commenced. Then we are ready to sign the agreement and commence work on the third stage of the Central Expressway of 32 km shortly. The stretch of 5.5 km road on pillars from the Ingurukade junction to the Port access will also commence soon as the agreements have been signed. Then the 17 km suspended road on pillars connecting Kelaniya, Rajagiriya and Athurugiriya will be built on Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis. The Kelaniya bridge project would also commenced and in all another 92 km would be added to the existing 144 km expressway network amounting to 236km of expressway built during our government’s tenure.This is excluding the Ruwanpura expressway. Allocations for the Ruwanpura expressway have also been allocated through the budget.”

The Minister also noted that measures are being taken to ease the traffic congestion in the Colombo and Kandy cities. He said one flyover is to be built in Kandy and two in Colombo to ease the traffic congestion and these projects would commence from May this year. The work on the Kokilai bridge connecting the North and East would also be initiated next month.