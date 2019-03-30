Speaker calls for monthly allowance for Dhamma School teachers

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya yesterday said he would draw the attention of the Government to introduce an insurance scheme or a monthly allowance for Dhamma School (Sunday School) teachers.He said that he remembered a proposal brought forward to grant an insurance scheme to the Dhamma School teachers.

The Speaker was of the view that Dhamma School teachers have been rendering a voluntarily service to mould the younger generation with high standards of moral values.The Speaker made this observations subsequent to the queries raised by the media personnel after opening the ‘Viduru Vidasana’ exhibition to mark centenary celebrations of the Sri Wajirarama Dhamma School in Bambalapitiya.

Jayasuriya also requested parents to ensure that their children receive a Dhamma education to make them good citizens in society.The Chairman of the Temple Committee and the Employees’ Trust Fund Mahinda Madihewa also participated.