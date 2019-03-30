Australian aid of Rs. 58 mn for CKDU research

The Australian Government has provided Rs.58 million to implement the scientific research project on Chronic Kidney Disease of Unknown Etiology (CKDU) in Sri Lanka. It was announced during a press conference held in Colombo yesterday by the members of the Presidential Task Force on the Prevention of Kidney Diseases and the members from the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on CKDU research was signed between Sri Lanka and Australia on May 25 in 2017 during President Maithripala Sirisena's official tour in Australia.As a result, scholars from Sri Lanka and the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization held a workshop in Colombo on November 2 in 2017 and appointed three teams to conduct research in three main areas. They are medical and physiology, environmental and public health.

According to the action plan, the three teams are now exchanging findings among them. On May 1 in 2018 a tele-conference was held between Sri Lankan researchers and Australian researchers. From December 7 to 10 in 2018 workshops and discussions were held in Colombo and Kandy. Presidential Task Force Project Director Asela Iddawela, Additional Secretary (Medical Services) Dr. Sunil De Alwis, officials from the Australian Government and the Australian High Commission in Sri Lanka and many others were present during the event.