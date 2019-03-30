Annual academic session on Military Medicine

The 3rd annual academic session of Sri Lanka College of Military Medicine (SLCOMM) was held under the theme “Military Medicine, Looking Ahead: Enhancing Military – Civilian Medical Synergies” from 22nd to 24th March 2019 at Eagles Lake Side Banquet & Convention Hall, Attidiya under the auspices of the State Minister of Defence and Mass Media, Hon. Ruwan Wijewardena.

Secretary to the Ministry of Defense, Mr. Hemasiri Fernando, Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Kapila Jayampathy, senior state officials, members of the diplomatic corps and distinguished scholars were also present on this occasion.

The key note speech was delivered by Major General (Retd.) Rodger Van Hoof (MD), Secretary General of International Committee of Military Medicine (ICCM). Nine academic sessions were held for two days where, foreign and local speakers shared their knowledge under wide ranging themes.

The Sri Lanka College of Military Medicine (SLCOMM) is a professional body consisting of Medical and Dental doctors of the Sri Lanka Army, Sri Lanka Navy and Sri Lanka Air Force. Since, its inception in May 2016, the SLCOMM has been making noteworthy progress and the college has perseveringly strived to achieve excellence in the field of Military Medicine.e excellence in the field of Military Medicine.