Parallel to Yowun Puraya stocking of over 90,000 fish fingerlings in Weerawila Wewa

In parallel to the Yowun Puraya youth program taking place in Weerawila, Hambantota, stocking of fish fingerlings with high demand in the Weerawila Wewa took place Saturday (30) under the patronage of State Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development Dilip Wedaarachchi.Under the accelerated program to empower the freshwater fishers, over 90,000 fish fingerlings were stocked in the Weerawila Reservoir.
The National Aquaculture Development Authority, under the instructions of Minister Wedaarachchi, is implementing a program to popularize inland fishery industry in around 12,000 reservoirs in the country.Accordingly, the inland reservoirs are stocked with fish fingerlings with a high yield and a high demand. The program allows the freshwater fishermen to earn a higher income.