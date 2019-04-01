INNOVATE SRI LANKA 2019 Exhibition to open at BMICH on April 2

The University of Sri Jayewardenepura is set to celebrate 60 years of shouldering the progress of the nation through education excellence with a grand innovation and invention exhibition titled ‘INNOVATE SRI LANKA 2019’.

This one-of-a-kind exhibition is the largest and the first by a local university to promote innovations within the university and outside. INNOVATE SRI LANKA 2019 is set to be inaugurated by President Maithripala Sirisena and Dr. Bandula Wijay on April 2 at the Sirimavo Bandaranaike exhibition premises at the BMICH and will be open for public, school and university students, innovators, investors and industry experts on 2nd & 3rd April from 8.30 AM till 9.00 PM.

One of the oldest and most renowned tertiary education institutes in the country, University of Sri Jayewardenepura has immensely contributed to the fields of Medical Science, Applied Sciences, Commerce and Management and Arts. Since the addition of Engineering and Technology faculties to the university in 2016, the University’s focus has been shifted to driving innovations and inventions, thus fulfilling a huge vacuum in the education system of the country. ‘INNOVATE SRI LANKA 2019’ is the culmination of the University Administration and the Innovation and Venture Creation Council’s endeavors over the last few years following this policy decision to promote innovations.

INNOVATE SRI LANKA 2019 will feature over 100 award winning innovations and inventions from the university’s Medical Sciences, Engineering, Technological Sciences, Commerce and Management, Social Sciences and Humanities faculties. The exhibition will also feature over 100 innovations and inventions by parties outside university such as school students, independent inventors, private and state organizations covering a variety of special interest areas. The key special interest areas featured in INNOVATE SRI LANKA 2019 will be as follows,