NEW TRAFFIC OFFENCES’ BILL GAZETTED

The Bill to amend the Motor Traffic Act (Chapter 203) has been gazetted by the government in order to increase minimum fines imposed on several motor-traffic offences.As per the gazette issued under the orders of Transport and Civil Aviation Minister, fines for seven traffic offences include driving without a valued driving license, driving under the influence liquor and drugs, driving a vehicle over a railcrossing and driving a vehicle without a valued insurance cover have been increased to Rs.25,000.

Clause 2 of the Bill amends Section 123 of the Motor Traffic Act (Chapter 203) and the legal effect of the amendment entitles a person to drive a light vehicle or a heavy vehicle after having attained the lawful age to drive such a vehicle.A fine will be imposed for the contravention of those provisions and the fines shall be increased for driving a vehicle without a driving licence.New sections have been included that impose a penalty for driving at an excessive speed, crossing a railway crossing unsafely and for the prohibition of the use of mobile phones or any other movable communication equipment while driving.

“As per the Bill, no person shall drive a motor vehicle on or across a railway crossing when the railway gate is closed disregarding the railway signal system or without obeying directions of an authorised officer, to likely endanger one’s own safety or that of any other person. “A person who contravenes these provisions shall be guilty of an offence and shall on conviction be liable to a fine not less than twenty five thousand rupees and not exceeding thirty thousand rupees and on a second conviction to a fine not less than thirty thousand rupees and not exceeding forty thousand rupees and the suspension of his driving licence for a period of not exceeding six months, and on a third or subsequent conviction to a fine not less than forty thousand rupees and not exceeding fifty thousand rupees and the suspension of his driving licence for a period not exceeding twelve months.”